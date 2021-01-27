Money In Your Pocket: COVID vaccine and economy 1/27/21

(WSYR-TV) — If you’re a regular viewer of this segment, you often hear me say, the most important thing for the economy and stocks is getting COVID under control.

We have new data, real-life data, coming out of Israel that shows that vaccines can be very effective even before you get your second shot.

Looking at this chart, the blue is people who are over the age of 60 in Israel, that have not gotten the vaccine. The green is people over 60 in Israel who have gotten the vaccine. And what we see is after they get the shot, for the most part, it doesn’t have any effect. Both groups are getting COVID at about the same rate.

But right around day 14, you see a really marked difference. The people who received the vaccine also have their COVID case numbers decline dramatically compared to those who didn’t get the vaccine.

So, after just one shot, we’ll see some real positives. And as we get more and more vaccines in people’s arms, about a million a day right now, we should start to see improving COVID numbers again.