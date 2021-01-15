Money In Your Pocket: Credit scores by generation 1/15/21

(WSYR-TV) — If you are wondering how your credit score compares to the average person, you really need to break it out by generation. That’s because older generations tend to have better credit scores.

That makes sense. They’ve had a longer time period to establish credit and the younger people do tend to be a little bit more irresponsible with credit.

So here’s how the numbers shakeout.

670 is generally considered the cutoff line when it comes to FICO scores. Anything above 670 is considered a prime good score. Anything below and you are considered a subprime borrower.

So Generation Z, those that are born in 1997 and after, are just in the subprime area right around 665 on average.

Millennials are not much different, maybe a little bit higher at 666. But both of them are just barely on average in the subprime territory.

Generation X, we have a pretty substantial pick up in credit scores there, An average Generation X has a 690 for a FICO score.

Baby boomers are much better. They are around 730.

And the Silent Generation, the oldest among us, excellent credit risk above 750.