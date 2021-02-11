Money in Your Pocket: Day Trading 2/11/21

(WSYR-TV) — By now you’ve probably heard about the craze in day trading, people using Reddit message boards and companies like Robinhood to trade stocks. But who’s actually doing the trading?

If you guessed younger millennials, you’d be right. When we look at day trading by age range 18- to 25-year-olds account for about 13%. 64% of the day trading is being done by 26- to 35-year-olds. When we look at 36- to 49-year-olds, they’re accounting for about 13%. And anyone 50-years plus is only accounting for about 10% of day trade.

So what do I think is going to happen in the longterm?

I think we have seen a structural change. In other words, I think we are still going to see more people in the market day trading than pre-COVID. With that said, I think we are going to see some people lose a lot of money as bubbles burst. As that happens the popularity will start to drop some.

So is day trading here to stay? Yes. Here to be as popular as it is now? I doubt it.

With your money in your pocket minute, I’m Rick Reagan.