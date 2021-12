NEW YORK (WWTI) - On December 1, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the "Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure" sweepstakes, which will provide incentives to those who get their COVID-19 vaccine, is now open. New incentives are available for outdoor enthusiasts who get their COVID-19 shot this month.

This new sweepstake will enter those who get their vaccine in drawings to win fishing and hunting licenses, as well as luxury equipment. Specifically, five entrants will be selected to receive the Grand Prize and choose from the following: