WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Megan Hatch
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 08:11 AM EST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 08:11 AM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You know that the richest Americans pay the most in taxes, now Financial Adviser Rick Reagan shows you how much of a chunk it takes from their income. Find out in today’s Money in Your Pocket Minute.
Valentine’s Day is approaching, and the perfect gift for him might seem impossible to pick out. Especially if you are still a fledgling couple.
To take things a step further, you can present your next meal in the shape of the universal symbol of affection with the use of a heart waffle maker.
If you’re looking to make this year more memorable than the last, look for a Cupid costume to impress your partner.