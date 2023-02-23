WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Megan Hatch
Posted: Feb 23, 2023 / 08:07 AM EST
Updated: Feb 23, 2023 / 08:07 AM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Financial Adviser Rick Reagan is following the National Debt Crisis and he’ll explain why it’s so difficult to make substantial cuts needed to balance the budget.
Wearable blankets keep you cozy in winter, and even during cooler spring weather, and are available in a wide variety of styles to match everyone’s taste.
If you’re reluctant to give up your leggings during the cooler months, fleece-lined versions are essential additions to your wardrobe.
Vanilla is a fantastic scent to wear underneath thick sweaters or coats, but as with all scents, there are many variations of vanilla perfumes.