Money In Your Pocket: Manufacturers’ Rebates 2/12/21

(WSYR-TV) — A lot of us buy items because there is a rebate. You know, you see that thing at the store and you ask yourself, “Do I really want it? But WOW! I can get $6 back! Ok…I’ll buy it”. It seems like a good idea, but in practice is it?

Well, there is a reason manufacturers love to offer rebates. That’s because so many of us, with the best intentions, do not actually send in the rebates.

It’s estimated that 40% to 60% of rebates are never sent in. And that comes up to big, big money. It’s estimated that about $500 million a year is wasted because people don’t apply for rebates.

And, you know, it can be complicated trying to apply for a rebate. They purposely make you go through several steps, make you have to cut out the proof of purchase, that type of thing. Also it just takes some effort to send things in.

So, know yourself when you are buying something. If you are going to buy it anyway, great. You can buy it and if you get the rebate then that’s a bonus. But if you’re buying that product only because there’s a rebate, know yourself and ask “Will I actually send that rebate in?” and if you’re not positive, you might want to pass on that product because, again, 40% to 60% of people never send in that rebate.

With your money in your pocket minute, I’m Rick Reagan.