Money In Your Pocket Minute: COVID Relief Package For Renters 12/31/20

(WSYR-TV) — In the new COVID relief package, there is help for people who rent and have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic. There is criteria that needs to be met in order for the federal government to help pay your housing bill.

First, your household has to make 80% of the average income of households in the area or lose. One person in your household will also have to have lost their job. If that happened and you’ve not been able to pay your rent because of this, the federal government will step in and pay it for you.

If you have been delinquent before, the government will go back to the beginning of the pandemic to pay your back rent and utilities. And the aide will continue as long as you prove you still need it.

This is a big help for so many people who have struggled to pay bills and for landlords, you have the ability to request help on behalf of your tenants. This can be a win-win for both landlords and renters.

More details will be released once this part of the package is rolled out.