Money In Your Pocket: New COVID Relief Bill 12/29/20

(WSYR-TV) — Sunday night, President Donald Trump signed a new COVID relief package and it has got some substantial benefits included. The total package is close to $900 billion.

So what are some of the main advantages? This week Rick Reagan takes a look at who benefits from the new stimulus package.

One group that is really going to be helped is those on unemployment. That’s because they have now extended unemployment from the normal 26 weeks to up to 50 weeks of unemployment. That’s almost a full year of benefits for those who need it. They’ve also extended benefits once again to gig workers and those self-employed. That’s about 14 million people who otherwise would have lost their unemployment benefits. An additional $300 a week will also be added to unemployment benefits through March 14.

