FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - As we all take some time to give thanks this Thanksgiving, students at the Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville have been spending time on the same topic. As their way of giving thanks, they gave back.

Last week, students from kindergarten through 5th grade gathered at the church to listen to the 6th graders read their alphabets of Thanksgiving during their prayer service.