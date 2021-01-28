Money In Your Pocket: Stimulus benefits and your taxes 1/28/21

(WSYR-TV) — As you’re getting ready to do your 2020 taxes, you might want to get a little refresher on what’s taxable and what’s not from the stimulus money received last year.

A lot of people, most people, ended up getting a stimulus check. The good news is when you go to do your taxes, you aren’t going to have to claim that stimulus check for your federal or state taxes. It really was tax-free money for you to save, pay down your debt, or spend.

If you are collecting social security, don’t worry about the stimulus. It is not counted as income so it does not increase your taxation on social security.

But, if you received unemployment benefits for a while, it was an extra $600. Now it’s an extra $300. Full unemployment benefits are taxable. And not just the extra unemployment pay you received.