Money In Your Pocket: Stocks Prediction for 2021 1/4/21

(WSYR-TV) -- In the new COVID relief package, there is help for people who rent and have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic. There is criteria that needs to be met in order for the federal government to help pay your housing bill.

First, your household has to make 80% of the average income of households in the area or lose. One person in your household will also have to have lost their job. If that happened and you've not been able to pay your rent because of this, the federal government will step in and pay it for you.