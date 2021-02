(WSYR-TV) -- A lot of us buy items because there is a rebate. You know, you see that thing at the store and you ask yourself, "Do I really want it? But WOW! I can get $6 back! Ok...I'll buy it". It seems like a good idea, but in practice is it?

Well, there is a reason manufacturers love to offer rebates. That's because so many of us, with the best intentions, do not actually send in the rebates.