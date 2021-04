UPDATE -- You asked and NewsChannel 9 got answers. Posted to our Facebook page, Valley Cleaners at Western Lights says they've received customer inventory and anyone who had items at the Valley Cleaners on South Avenue can now pick up them up at 4748 Onondaga Boulevard.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Jonathan Stephens has been a customer of Valley Dry Cleaners on South Avenue in Syracuse for 20 years. He's been pleased with the service here. A couple of months ago, he stopped by like he's been doing over the last two decades. "We dropped our clothes off, supposed to pick them up three days later, which we usually do. Drop them off Monday or Tuesday, pick them up Friday," Stephens explained, "Like I said, it was two months ago."