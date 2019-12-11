Mother injured in mobile home explosion released from hospital

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mother of two who was badly hurt when their mobile home exploded has been released from the hospital, according to firefighters.

According to the Vernon Center Fire Chief, the mother has been reunited with her two daughters. They’re currently taking things “day by day.”

Since the Sunday explosion at the Quiet Valley Mobile Home Park, there’s been an outpouring of support from the community. The fire chief says people have been dropping off clothing, toys, and household items to help the family.

Investigators believe that a propane leak ignited the blast.