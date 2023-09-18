BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was charged after he allegedly jumped a fence while under the influence of multiple drugs and alcohol and fell into a pit at the new Bills stadium on Sunday, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the area just before 12:20 p.m. after Erie Community College security personnel were flagged down. A naked man covered in feces allegedly jumped a 10-foot tall fence and fell into a pit in the construction site when police approached him.

The 29-year-old man mentioned to police that he was under the influence of a combination of alcohol, LSD, cocaine and marijuana at the time. He was taken to ECMC for evaluation, and later on to Buffalo General Hospital. He suffered various minor injuries in the falls, which police estimated to be about 30 feet in total.

He was charged with criminal trespass and was released on an appearance ticket.

Police say this was an isolated incident. Sheriff John Garcia praised the sellout crowd at Sunday’s game, calling it the “best behaved crowd that we’ve seen since our administration has been in place.”

One other arrest was made after the game, a man was charged with harassment for attempting to fight other people. Eight fans were ejected from the game.

At Bills games and tailgates, Erie Community College handles security outside of the fence surrounding the new stadium site. Inside the fence, it is done by a private security company.

