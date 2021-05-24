Nas to play opening night of the New York State Fair

New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is a little under three months away and the musical lineup just got a jolt of star power. 

Nas has been named as the opening night headliner at the Chevy Park Stage. 

The 2021 Grammy award winner rapper has been on the scene since 1994 and is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all-time. 

This is the first time Nas has graced the Chevy Court stage since his 2015 show which drew more than 30,000 fans, which was the 8th largest concert audience in Fair history. 

Tickets to all concerts are free with $3 Fair admission. 

Below is the lineup for 2021 NYS Fair concerts: 

Fri. 8/20 – Nas 8pm 

Sat. 8/21 – RATT 7pm 

Sun. 8/22 – Brothers Osborne 

Wed. 8/25 – REO Speedwagon 8pm 

Thurs. 8/26 – Three Dog Night TBD

Fri. 8/27 – 2pm Sister Sledge 2pm 

Fri. 8/27 – Melissa Etheridge 8pm 

Sat. 8/28 – Great White and Vixen 7pm 

Sun. 8/29 – Dropkick Murphys 8pm 

Tues. 8/31 – The Oak Ridge Boys 2pm 

Tues. 8/31 – Halestorm 8pm 

Wed. 9/1 – Sheena Easton 2pm 

Wed. 9/1 – Blue Oyster Cult TBD

Thurs. 9/2 – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas 

