National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Sixty-eight percent of New Yorkers now think that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over while only 17% think the worst is still to come.

As we move into summer in New York over 70% are at least somewhat comfortable having friends over to their home (84%), going to a beach or lakefront (80%), going on vacation in the U.S. (78%) and eating indoors at a restaurant (77%) according to a new statewide survey of residents released Tuesday by the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI).