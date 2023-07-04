SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two members of the National Guard are being credited by Syracuse Police for potentially saving lives over the weekend at Destiny USA.

Marcus Allman and Raul Santiago became friends while deployed in Africa.

Allman lives in Albany and Santiago lives in Rochester, so the two met halfway for a reunion at Destiny USA on Saturday.

After leaving the mall through the carousel entrance, they saw a teenager running with a gun.

“I saw him put the mag in his gun and rack it, then tuck if in his waste band. He just kept following us,” said Allman.

The teenager asked them for help, claiming he was running away from danger.

Allman recalls the teenager saying, “‘I’m not trying to hurt nobody.'”

Allman responded to the teen saying, “okay, I’ll help you but I’m going to need that gun.”

“I wasn’t scared of him,” said Santiago. “I was scared of the weapon. I was scared that he didn’t know what he was doing.”

The teen gave the gun up, but it was still loaded.

Luckily, Allman was familiar with a similar weapon from his years of active duty in Afghanistan. He knew how to drop the round that was in the chamber.

The danger was over just as Syracuse Police swarmed the mall’s back parking lot. Officers didn’t know which of the three was the suspect.

“He had his weapon pointed directly at me,” Santiago remembered. “Telling me to get on the ground.”

Both ended up in handcuffs as police investigated.

Once detectives heard the soldiers story and confirmed with surveillance video, they were let go and thanked.

“You could have saved a lot of lives today,” an officer told them.

When asked if they feel like heroes, Santiago said: “I feel like I was just doing my job.”

“We just happen to be at the right place and the right time,” said Allman.

Santiago remembers being told by military leadership, that whether they’re in uniform or civilian clothes, “It’s not about us. It’s about everyone else around us.”

The suspect, 18-year-old Cincere Whitehead is still in jail. He’s charged with three crimes related to having an illegal gun.