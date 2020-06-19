Interactive Maps

1 dead in Toronto shooting; 2 suspects seen fleeing scene

National News
TORONTO (AP) — One man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s north end, Canadian police said Friday.

Police said there were initially reports of multiple people shot at about 11:40 a.m., but they later learned there was one victim.

Police said passersby tried to help the man who had been shot before paramedics arrived, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police said two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking witnesses to come forward.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

