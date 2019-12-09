10 Things to Know for Today

In this image released by GeoNet, tourists can be seen on a trail near the volcano’s crater Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on White Island, New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says about 100 tourists were on or near White Island when the volcano erupted and some of them are missing. (GeoNet via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT THE SAUDI GUNMAN TWEETED BEFORE NAVAL BASE SHOOTING The suspect took to Twitter to blast U.S. support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, a U.S. official said.

2. NEW ZEALAND VOLCANO ERUPTS Five deaths are confirmed, and that number is likely to rise with many more are missing on the tourist destination of White Island.

3. HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SET TO HEAR FINDINGS AGAINST TRUMP Chairman Jerrold Nadler expects the committee to vote soon, possibly this week, on at least two or more charges against the president.

4. HIGHLY ANTICIPATED REPORT TO FIND RUSSIA PROBE VALID The report is expected to reject President Donald Trump’s claims that the Russia investigation was illegitimate and tainted by political bias from FBI leaders.

5. WHAT CHINA CLAIMS ABOUT PEOPLE AT VOCATIONAL TRAINING FACILITIES Officials say detainees have all graduated and are leading happy lives, their families say Muslim minorities are still being detained in prisons and camps.

6. TRAINING SHORTFALLS EXPOSED BY ACCIDENTAL POLICE SHOOTINGS The methods used to train officers with their firearms “create the illusion of learning” but are inadequate for the demands of today’s policing.

7. NEW FORM OF TOURISM TAKES ROOT IN BETHLEHEM As pilgrims descend on the town this Christmas, the focus shifts on the West Bank town’s Palestinian residents, their culture and history and their struggles under Israeli occupation.

8. WHERE A HISTORY-SHAPING ELECTION WILL TAKE PLACE The Brexit election, which will help determine where the country’s formal relationship with the European Union lands, is the most critical polling day since World War II.

9. WADA IMPOSES 4-YEAR BAN ON RUSSIA The Russian flag and national anthem have been banned from the Olympics and other major sports events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

10. WHO WILL BE IN THE RUNNING FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE With Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Eddie Murphy as locs, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil their nominations in Los Angeles.