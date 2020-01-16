1,300+ temporary GM employees going full-time

(WSYR-TV) — More than 1,300 temporary General Motors employees at 14 facilities across the country will get full-time positions by the end of March.
The company said that workers will start at $21 to $24 an hour depending on their seniority. The employees will also get improved health care benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.
The manufacturing plants are in New York state, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky.
