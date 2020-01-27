23andMe cutting 100 jobs, roughly 14 percent of its workforce

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — 23andMe, the at-home DNA testing company, is cutting 100 jobs, which is roughly 14 percent of its workforce.
This comes during a decreased consumer demand for genetic testing services.
Privacy concerns could be a possible factor to the decrease in consumer demand.
Company officials also said that fear of an economic downturn is possibly discouraging people from purchasing $100 to $200 testing kits.
