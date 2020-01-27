23andMe cutting 100 jobs, roughly 14 percent of its workforce

A police officer poses to illustrate a saliva test in Grevenbroich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Police in the western German city of Grevenbroich have asked about 900 men to come forward and have their DNA tested to help solve the gruesome killing of an 11-year-old girl decades ago. The girl, Claudia Ruf, was kidnapped, raped and choked to death by an anonymous murderer in 1996. (Roland Weihrauch/dpa via AP)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — 23andMe, the at-home DNA testing company, is cutting 100 jobs, which is roughly 14 percent of its workforce.

This comes during a decreased consumer demand for genetic testing services.

Privacy concerns could be a possible factor to the decrease in consumer demand.

Company officials also said that fear of an economic downturn is possibly discouraging people from purchasing $100 to $200 testing kits.

