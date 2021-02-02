3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita. Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

This is a developing story.

