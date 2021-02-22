41 years since the ‘Miracle on Ice’ at Lake Placid National News Posted: Feb 22, 2021 / 04:42 PM EST / Updated: Feb 22, 2021 / 04:45 PM EST LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday marks the 41st anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid. The U.S. Men’s Hockey Team upset the Soviet Union in pool play and eventually won a gold medal against Finland. 22 Feb 1980: The USA Team celebrates their 4-3 victory over Russia in the semi-final of the Ice Hockey event at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, USA. The game was dubbed “The Miracle on Ice”. The USA went on to win the gold medal by defeatLAKE PLACID, NY – FEBRUARY 22: Mike Ramsey #5 of the United States checks Valeri Kharlamov #17 of the Soviet Union during the Winter Olympic Games on February 22, 1980 in Lake Placid, New York. The United States won 4-3. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)22 Feb 1980: General view of teams from the United States and the Soviet Union shaking hands after the semifinal hockey game during the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. The United States won the game 4-3. The game was dubbed The Miracle On Ice.22 Feb 1980: The USA Team celebrates their 4-3 victory over Russia in the semi-final of the Ice Hockey competition of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, USA. The game was dubbed “The Miracle on Ice”, and the USA went on to win the gold medalLAKE PLACID, NY – FEB 22: Team USA celebrates their 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union in the semi-final Men’s Ice Hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York on February 22, 1980. The game was dubbed “the Miracle on Ice”. The USA went on to win the gold medal by defeating Finland 4-2 in the gold medal game. (Photo by Steve Powell /Getty Images)LAKE PLACID, NY – FEBRUARY 22: Mike Ramsey #5 of the United States stands over Valeri Kharlamov #17 of the Soviet Union during the Winter Olympic Games on February 22, 1980 in Lake Placid, New York. The United States won 4-3. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)
