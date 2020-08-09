HIGH POINT (WGHP) — A 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta was felt across North Carolina on Sunday morning.
The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.
Many who felt the earthquake said it lasted 10-15 seconds.
Sunday’s 5.1 earthquake is the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.
A viewer in Pfafftown told us, “Around 8 a.m. this morning, our bedroom shook. We thought a tree had fallen, but then heard it was an earthquake.”
Developing…
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New York assemblyman seeking expanded PTSD treatment for COVID-19 first responders
- BREAKING: 20 people shot at outdoor gathering in Southeast D.C.
- Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds, expected to survive after shooting on Syracuse’s southside
- WATCH: More 90° days ahead, higher humidity returns too
- 5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina; strongest quake in N.C. since 1916
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App