5 Things to Know for Today

First lady Melania Trump arrives to speak to the 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FIRST LADY MAKES HER CASE FOR TRUMP VOTE Saying he’s “fighting for you,” Melania Trump casts her husband as the best hope for America in a Rose Garden address as the president turns to family to boost his reelection chances.

2. WISCONSIN PROTESTS TURN DEADLY Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired in Kenosha during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

3. LAURA FORECAST TO BE ‘CATASTROPHIC’ The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into a Category 4 hurricane as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities.

4. COVID-19’S UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCE Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and countries like South Africa, Australia, Argentina had a surprise: Their steps against the coronavirus also apparently blocked the flu.

5. ‘ALL A DAUGHTER EVER WANTS IS HER DAD’ Families of victims of the Christchurch mosque massacre offer moving tributes while the white supremacist who killed them said he wouldn’t speak before he is sentenced.