6 inmates use homemade rope to escape California jail, authorities say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Six inmates escaped from a California jail Sunday using a homemade rope, according to authorities.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation determined that the inmates gained access to the roof of the facility and used the homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said the inmates should be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff said the discovery was made early Sunday morning when officers inside the jail went to do a headcount.

Sheriff Warnke said the six inmates were in a nine-inmate cell in the gang housing unit, adding that it appears the men gained access to the roof sometime between 11:30 Saturday night and 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

He said the inmates made their way down a 20-foot wall of the jail.

“They used that makeshift rope out of braided sheets and were able to come down off the side of the building into an alleyway between our building and an adjacent building,” Warnke said.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has formed a task force to track down and apprehend the inmates.













The official descriptions of the men are below:

Jorge Barron, 20, a Hispanic male adult, 5’ 5” 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, from Atwater. Barron’s current charges are a probation violation.

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, Hispanic male adult, 5’ 10”, 225 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, from Atwater. Current charges include attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, Hispanic male adult, 5’ 10”, 165 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, from Vallejo. Leon’s charges include assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading peace officer – reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm.

Andres Nunez Rodriguez, Jr., 21, Hispanic male adult, 5’ 7”, 145 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, from Planada. Rodriguez’s current charges are attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang and felon in possession of a firearm.

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, Hispanic male adult, 5’ 6”, 145 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, from Los Banos. Roman’s current charge is murder.

Eduardo Edgar Ventura, 22, Hispanic male adult, 5’ 11”, 129 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, from Portland, Oregon. Current charges are felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and violation of probation.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees any of these individuals is asked not to approach them and to immediately call 911.