7 adults dead after birthday party shooting in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park that left seven people dead.

Police say just after midnight around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, they got reports of a shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park in the area of Preakness Way near Powers and Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Officers said when police arrived, they found six deceased victims, and one man with serious injuries was transported to the hospital but later died due to his injuries.

According to CSPD, through an initial analysis of evidence and preliminary interviews, it appears that a birthday party was being held at the trailer for one of the victims. Friends, family and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred.

The suspect, believed to be the boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the mobile home, walked inside, and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life resulting in the death of seven adults, police say.

The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives. CSPD is still investigating to determine a motive.

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support.” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski

The names of the victims and the suspect will be released at a later date once the Coroner has

made an official identification of the deceased and determined the cause and manner of death.

When speaking on this incident, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says:

“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were

injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning.

We think too of the emergency personnel who responded to a horrific scene and we keep them

in our prayers today.

We ask the public’s patience with the investigation, and we seek the sensitivity of our media

partners as CSPD completes a thorough investigation to provide answers to the families and

friends impacted by this tragedy.”

Anyone who has information about this crime, or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.