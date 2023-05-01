HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven bodies have been found during the search for two missing teenagers in eastern Oklahoma, authorities have confirmed.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, who were last seen Monday morning at 1:22 a.m. in Henryetta, roughly 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

According to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, Webster was supposed to return home by 5 p.m. Sunday after spending the weekend with a friend but didn’t show up.

Webster was reported to be staying Jesse McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, and members of his family. Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison records show McFadden was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020.

It was thought the group went to a ranch in McAlester, but the sheriff’s office says that didn’t happen. Investigators also say at some point, Brittany Brewer was picked up Saturday night by the group.

Monday evening, authorities confirmed to KJRH and KTUL that a search warrant was executed at a property in Henryetta. There, authorities say they found seven bodies.

They believe three are Webster, Brewer, and Jesse McFadden. The Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identities.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the missing endangered person advisory for Webster and Brewer Monday afternoon. Authorities also confirmed they are no longer searching for McFadden.

Brittany Brewer’s father told a Tulsa news outlet that one of the bodies discovered was his daughter.

“Brittany was an outgoing person. She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta … coming up in July for this Miss National Miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone,” Nathan Brewer said.

Court records show McFadden was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the start of a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. A message left Monday evening with McFadden’s attorney in that case was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.