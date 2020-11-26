94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade goes virtual

(WSYR-TV) — Just like many other things this year, the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a lot different.

The parade was reinvented to safely keep spectators in New York City at home and families nationwide glued to their televisions. 

The iconic event moved virtual, with a televised celebration featuring giant character balloons, animated floats, street performances, musical acts and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

2020 marks the first time since World War II there was not a live Macy’s Day Parade with spectators.

