98-year-old Prince Phillip admitted to the hospital

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (WSYR-TV) — Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Friday that 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital over a pre-existing condition. 

A royal source told CNN he was not taken there in an ambulance, but he walked in.

The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice from his doctor.

Queen Elizabeth II returned to Sandringham earlier today.

She’s expected to spend Christmas there, it’s unclear how long her husband will be in the hospital.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected