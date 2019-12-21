98-year-old Prince Phillip admitted to the hospital

LONDON (WSYR-TV) — Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Friday that 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital over a pre-existing condition.

A royal source told CNN he was not taken there in an ambulance, but he walked in.

The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice from his doctor.

Queen Elizabeth II returned to Sandringham earlier today.

She’s expected to spend Christmas there, it’s unclear how long her husband will be in the hospital.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9