A tale of 2 migrations: Before and after new Trump policies

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — County prosecutors are seeking charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who killed an unarmed motorist after a chase on a northern Virginia highway two years ago.

The move by Fairfax County prosecutors comes about a month after the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office announcedit wouldn't file federal criminal charges against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard in the death of Bijan Ghaisar, The Washington Post reports. Federal prosecutors said then that their decision didn't prohibit other agencies from investigating the case. Park Police have yet to launch an internal investigation and are waiting to see if Fairfax County files criminal charges, according to the newspaper.