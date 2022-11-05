(KTLA) — Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to several news outlets.

The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the preteen carved out his own successful recording career in the late 1990s and early 2000s before substance abuse and mental health problems derailed a promising career.

Aaron Carter, recipient of the award for “Favorite Rising Star,” poses for photographers at Nickelodeon’s 14th Annual Kid’s Choice Awards April 21, 2001 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter puts a pie in the face of brother, and award winner for Favorite Rising Star, Aaron Carter at the Nickelodeon’s 14th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles, CA., Saturday, April 21, 2001.(photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lil’ Bow Wow and Aaron Carter outside of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after the 2000 Billboard Music Awards. December 5, 2000 (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Hilary Duff hugs singer Aaron Carter as they attend the premiere of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” on April 26, 2003, in Hollywood, California. (Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images)

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter speak during the 2006 Summer Television Critics Association press tour for the E Entertainment Network at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images).

Aaron Carter and Nick Carter attend the Celebrity Locker Room “An All Star Night At The Manion” at the Playboy Mansion on July 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Jan. 19, 2012, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

FILE – Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of “Saints & Strangers” at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Aaron Carter performs at TuneIn and Heard Well Radio’s Launch Party at TuneIn Studios on April 28, 2017 in Venice, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for TuneIn)

Jane Carter and Aaron Carter attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the “Marriage Boot Camp” reality stars franchise and the premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

A regular victim of the tabloids, he had several high-profile relationships with fellow teen stars Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff.

Aaron, along with Nick, his mother and his other siblings, briefly starred in a reality TV show program called “House of Carters.” The show lasted one season on the E! network.

He appeared on a season of “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC, and starred in Broadway and off-Broadway productions in the early stages of his career.

In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album “Love” in 2018.

Aaron Carter leaves behind a son, Prince.