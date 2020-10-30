ABC unveils holiday programming schedule

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

(WSYR-TV) — ABC has unveiled its holiday programming lineup for this season.

These programs will air on NewsChannel 9 at the following dates and times:

Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot
  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: *NEW* The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Friday, Nov. 27

  • 8 p.m. to 9:01 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

Sunday, Nov. 29

  • 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Disney Prep & Landing
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Disney Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Monday, Nov. 30

  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: *NEW* Holiday-themed episode of General Hospital (Check your local listings)
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: *NEW* The Disney Holiday Singalong
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: *NEW* CMA Country Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: *NEW* Holiday-themed episode of The Goldbergs
  • 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: *NEW* Holiday-themed episode of black-ish

Wednesday, Dec. 9

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: *SEASON PREMIERE* The Great Christmas Light Fight

Wednesday, Dec. 16

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight

Friday, Dec. 18

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9:01 p.m.: Shrek The Halls

Sunday, Dec. 20

  • 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: The Sound of Music

Wednesday, Dec. 23

  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: *NEW* Holiday-themed episode of General Hospital (Check your local listings)
  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: *SEASON FINALE* The Great Christmas Light Fight

Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)

  • 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: *NETWORK BROADCAST PREMIERE* The Greatest Showman

Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

  • 10 a.m. to Noon: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration

