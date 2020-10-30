ABC unveils holiday programming schedule

(WSYR-TV) — ABC has unveiled its holiday programming lineup for this season.
These programs will air on NewsChannel 9 at the following dates and times:
Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)
- 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: *NEW* The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
Friday, Nov. 27
- 8 p.m. to 9:01 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
Sunday, Nov. 29
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Disney Prep & Landing
- 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Disney Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Monday, Nov. 30
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: *NEW* Holiday-themed episode of General Hospital (Check your local listings)
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: *NEW* The Disney Holiday Singalong
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: *NEW* CMA Country Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: *NEW* Holiday-themed episode of The Goldbergs
- 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: *NEW* Holiday-themed episode of black-ish
Wednesday, Dec. 9
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: *SEASON PREMIERE* The Great Christmas Light Fight
Wednesday, Dec. 16
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight
Friday, Dec. 18
- 8:30 p.m. to 9:01 p.m.: Shrek The Halls
Sunday, Dec. 20
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: The Sound of Music
Wednesday, Dec. 23
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: *NEW* Holiday-themed episode of General Hospital (Check your local listings)
- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: *SEASON FINALE* The Great Christmas Light Fight
Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)
- 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: *NETWORK BROADCAST PREMIERE* The Greatest Showman
Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
- 10 a.m. to Noon: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration
