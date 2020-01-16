Accused Hanukkah celebration attacker pleads not guilty

MONSEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man charged in an attack at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration that left five people wounded pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.
Grafton Thomas appeared on Thursday in Rockland County Court. On Monday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.
Thomas’ lawyer said that Thomas is mentally ill and is not responsible for his actions.
Thomas was arrested hours after five people were stabbed at an attack at a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, an orthodox Jewish community north of New York City.
