Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday after an active shooter was reported there.
The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on its Mississippi campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.
The historically black university is located just west of downtown Jacksonville and has about 7,000 students.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App