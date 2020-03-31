Airbnb CEO pledges $250M to help travel hosts

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb’s Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson is stepping down from her post in order to achieve a better work-life balance. Johnson will join the San Francisco-based company’s board. CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement Friday, Nov. 22, 2018 that Johnson was the first executive he hired for Airbnb. She’s worked for the business since 2011.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Airbnb is lending a helping hand to its travel hosts.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has allowed customers to cancel reservations without charge.

While customers enjoyed the move, travel hosts were upset saying they were losing money as a result.

The company’s CEO unveiled areas of relief during a conference call with more than 6,000 participants.

He pledged $250 million in order to offset the refunds.

In addition to that, a 10-million Super Hosts Relief Fund has been set up to offer grants to hosts in financial straits with rent or mortgage.