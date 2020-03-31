Airbnb CEO pledges $250M to help travel hosts

(WSYR-TV) — Airbnb is lending a helping hand to its travel hosts.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has allowed customers to cancel reservations without charge.
While customers enjoyed the move, travel hosts were upset saying they were losing money as a result.
The company’s CEO unveiled areas of relief during a conference call with more than 6,000 participants.
He pledged $250 million in order to offset the refunds.
In addition to that, a 10-million Super Hosts Relief Fund has been set up to offer grants to hosts in financial straits with rent or mortgage.
