Airline companies starting to slash flights to New York

(WSYR-TV) — New York is the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and that has led American Airlines to drastically slash travel to New York City.

The carrier is currently operating only 13 daily flights into the Metro Area’s airports. Last year, American had 271 flights.

Airline officials said the demand for flights to the New York area is rapidly evaporating.

This announcement comes one day after United Airlines cut flights to New York.

Other airlines, including JetBlue and Spirit, previously suspended service.