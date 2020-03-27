Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Airlines cutting numbers of international, domestic flights due to low demand

FILE – In this April 13, 2018 file photo, a Delta Air Lines plane takes off above a taxiing Alaska Airlines airplane at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. U.S. airlines are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus.
Airlines for America, the trade group representing the carriers, posted its request for financial help on Monday, March 16, 2020 just as more airlines around the world were announcing ever-deeper cuts in service and, in some cases, layoffs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The travel sector is at a virtual standstill because of the coronavirus.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, 50 million jobs could be lost.

The sector accounts for 10 percent of gross domestic product and the council said it could take 10 months for the industry to recover after the pandemic is over.

Airlines have been cutting the number of both international and domestic flights because of a lack of demand and to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

CNY View

