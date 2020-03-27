Airlines cutting numbers of international, domestic flights due to low demand

(WSYR-TV) — The travel sector is at a virtual standstill because of the coronavirus.
According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, 50 million jobs could be lost.
The sector accounts for 10 percent of gross domestic product and the council said it could take 10 months for the industry to recover after the pandemic is over.
Airlines have been cutting the number of both international and domestic flights because of a lack of demand and to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.
