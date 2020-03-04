Airlines waiving fees to change, cancel flights due to coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — United Airlines has become the latest airline to waive fees for changing or canceling flights, as the industry takes hits from the coronavirus.

Airline officials said there will be no change fees for any flights booked between March 3 and the end of March.

If customers later decide to cancel, they can apply the ticket value toward another United flight for up to a year.

The move comes after American Airlines, Jet Blue and Delta announced suspension of some of their fees.

