Alcohol sales jumped 55 percent in 3rd week of March

(WSYR-TV) — Americans are drinking their way through the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Nielsen, sales of alcohol jumped 55 percent in the third week of March, compared to the same time last year.
That was the week that several states issued shelter-in-place orders and millions of Americans began staying home.
Bars and restaurants shut down and people stocked up because lots of liquor and grocery stores are still open.
Alcohol sales could drop in April if there is a deeper recession.
