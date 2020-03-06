Alexa now providing severe weather alerts and traffic updates

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company in Seattle. Users of Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant can now request that recordings of their voice commands delete automatically. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Alexa, the voice-enabled digital assistant, can now provide severe weather alerts and traffic updates.

The digital assistant can send information about your commute directly to your phone.

Alexa is also upgrading its news and information features.

Customers can now stay up-to-date on the elections and watch NBA highlights on any Alexa-enabled device with a screen.

