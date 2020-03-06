Alexa now providing severe weather alerts and traffic updates

(WSYR-TV) — Alexa, the voice-enabled digital assistant, can now provide severe weather alerts and traffic updates.
The digital assistant can send information about your commute directly to your phone.
Alexa is also upgrading its news and information features.
Customers can now stay up-to-date on the elections and watch NBA highlights on any Alexa-enabled device with a screen.
