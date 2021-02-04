All those in favor say meow: Pets banned from bill hearings

In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2020, image, members of New Hampshire’s House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee participate in a livestream video meeting. After her cat, Yoshi, showed up on screen, at left on second row from the top, Rep. Anita Burroughs, a Democrat from Glen, said she was told lawmakers are no longer allowed to have pets in the room during such meetings. (State of New Hampshire via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Politically active pets are out of luck in New Hampshire, where some lawmakers have been told to keep their cats and dogs out of the room when they log on for remote hearings.

Rep. Anita Burroughs, a Democrat from Glen, said her cats, Yoshi and Jack, have made appearances during several recent House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee hearings — including Wednesday, when Yoshi’s fluffy black-and-white face partially obscured her own as he moved in for some attention. No one objected at the time, but a colleague later passed along a message from the committee chair, Republican Rep. John Hunt of Rindge.

“The chair talked to her and said no animals in the room,” Burroughs said. “I can try to keep the cats off the screen. Keeping them out of the room is going to be impossible.”

Burroughs said at least one other lawmaker’s cat attended the hearing, and another’s dog barked briefly in the background. Lawmakers’ children also have popped up, she said.

“That’s part of the life we’re living right now, and pets are part of it, too,” she said. “For me personally, it’s just calming having my animals sit next to me so I can pet them, and it doesn’t distract me in any way. I’m fully attentive to what’s going on.”

Lawmakers have been conducting much of their business remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hunt did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the House speaker’s office to clarify whether the pet prohibition extends to other committees.