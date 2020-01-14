Allegiant Air adding 44 new routes

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Allegiant Air is spreading its wings. The Las Vegas-based budget airline says it’s undergoing its biggest expansion ever.
Allegiant has announced 44 new non-stop routes, including flights to Boston, Chicago, and Houston. It’s also offering one-way fares on the new routes for just $33.
Officials say they added 15 airbus jets in 2019 and plan to expand that number this year. Seasonal flights, which is what the carrier is best-known for, will be offered twice a week.
