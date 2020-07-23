Aluminum shortage affecting breweries across the US

(WSYR-TV) — The beer industry is now being impacted by a shortage of aluminum cans.
Molson, Coors and Brooklyn Brewery are three of several breweries cutting back on the different types of beers they make because of the shortage.
One factor for this change is the coronavirus pandemic and people’s habits changing because of it. Instead of beer filling kegs at restaurants and bars, customers are buying it in cans to bring home. Hard seltzer sales are also booming, which is adding more cans into the market.
