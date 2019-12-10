Amazon blames President Trump for losing Pentagon contract

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Amazon is blaming President Trump for losing a $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract to Microsoft.
The complaint, filed in federal court, accuses the President of trying to “harm his perceived political enemy” Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.
The President has accused Amazon of not paying enough in taxes, and Bezos of spreading “fake news” with the Washington Post.
Amazon wants the courts to reevaluate the decision.
