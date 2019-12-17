Amazon cutting ties with FedEx Ground for Prime deliveries

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Amazon will no longer allow its third-party sellers to use FedEx’s Ground delivery to ship Prime packages, marking a change that could affect small businesses and pricing for consumers.
FedEx and Amazon have been in a bit of a rivalry in recent months, with both taking steps against the other. When Amazon announced faster deliveries, FedEx announced Sunday deliveries. Amazon has been working on beefing up its own shipping network for faster deliveries. FedEx says the move won’t hurt business because of its partnership with companies like Walmart.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App