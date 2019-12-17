Amazon cutting ties with FedEx Ground for Prime deliveries

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Amazon will no longer allow its third-party sellers to use FedEx’s Ground delivery to ship Prime packages, marking a change that could affect small businesses and pricing for consumers.

FedEx and Amazon have been in a bit of a rivalry in recent months, with both taking steps against the other. When Amazon announced faster deliveries, FedEx announced Sunday deliveries. Amazon has been working on beefing up its own shipping network for faster deliveries. FedEx says the move won’t hurt business because of its partnership with companies like Walmart.

