Amazon skipping South by Southwest annual gathering due to coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Amazon officials announced that the company is skipping South by Southwest due to coronavirus fears.
The move follows Facebook and Twitter’s decision to back out of the annual gathering in Austin, Texas.
South by Southwest is scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 22 and features music, technology and entertainment.
So far, 11 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Texas, where the festival takes place every year.
