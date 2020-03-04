Amazon speeding up same-day, free delivery program for Prime members

(WSYR-TV) — Amazon is making big promises to Prime members and speeding up the same-day delivery program in select cities.

Prime members can now get faster, same-day, free delivery in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando and Dallas. This includes up to three million items.

Items that are included are labeled as “today by…”

With the “overnight by 8 a.m.” option, orders can be put in as late as midnight for delivery by the next morning.

Amazon is storing “need-it-today” items in new facilities that are closer to customers, which the company said helps them lower carbon emissions.

